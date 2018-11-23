Alfonso Cuarón has lamented the small number of Mexican cinemas showing his lauded Netflix drama Roma.

The film was released this week in the Oscar-winner’s home country but a disagreement has arisen between the streaming giant and the country’s leading cinema operator Cinépolis, which has refused to show the film due to Netflix’s collapsed theatrical window.

Earlier this week, Cuarón tweeted in Spanish, “I would like many more theatrical engagements in Mexico. We have all the theaters we have been able to get, which sadly is 40. To put that in perspective, Poland will exhibit in 57 halls and South Korea in 50. Roma is available to all cinemas who want to exhibit it.”

Quiero muchas más funciones en Mexico, tenemos todas las salas que hemos podido conseguir que, tristemente, son 40. Para poner las cosas en perspectiva, en Polonia se exhibirá en 57 salas y en Corea del Sur en 50. ROMA está disponible a todas las salas que la quieran exhibir. https://t.co/V8YsdoJbGi — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) November 20, 2018

Netflix said it would be “happy to share this incredible film with the audiences of Cinépolis and Cinemex [Mexico’s biggest chains]…if they decide to exhibit the film from November 21.” It also declared that an “important part” of cinema grosses would be given to non-profit organizations.

Mexico’s leading cinema chain Cinépolis, which has been in dialogue with Netflix about the film’s release since May, was not for turning. It issued the following statement on Thursday, “We invite Netflix to postpone the premiere of Roma on its platform to respect the traditional window of exhibition in movie theaters, and Cinépolis will be happy to premiere it as of November 29 in all of our cinemas nationwide, which provide coverage to more than 75 cities in all the states of the Mexican Republic. In addition, we offer that 50% of the collection be donated to social organizations linked to the cause of domestic work.”

Roma, Cuarón’s intimate epic about a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s, is getting one of Netflix’s most significant theatrical releases to date. It’s not clear whether the film was ever likely to have a bigger release than the one it is getting in the market. But the dispute in Mexico shows the ongoing challenge faced by even the most celebrated filmmakers in getting a wide release for a Netflix film.

In Italy, another territory whose exhibitors have recently pushed back against Netflix and day-and-date releasing, Roma will have a three day event release ten day’s before its Netflix bow via niche art-house player Cineteca Di Bologna.

#savethedate#ROMA, il nuovo film di #AlfonsoCuarón (Leone d’oro all’ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia) sarà distribuito nelle sale italiane dalla #CinetecadiBologna, dal 3 al 5 dicembre, e, dal 14 dicembre, disponibile su #Netflix. pic.twitter.com/UfO2PgWNkU — Cineteca di Bologna (@cinetecabologna) November 21, 2018

U.S. rollout for the feted film started in New York and Los Angeles on November 21. London will follow on November 29, and cinemas in at least 30 countries will be showing the film from December 5, according to Netflix.