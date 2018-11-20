Former Disenchantment co-executive producers Jeny Batten and M. Dickson have been tapped as showrunners for Netflix’s adult animated series Hoops, starring former New Girl star Jake Johnson, from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show with James Corden, Archer), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), Bento Box (Bob’s Burgers) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Created and written by Hoffman, the 10-episode Hoops centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his godawful team will take him to the “big leagues.”

Lord, Miller, Seth Cohen and Johnson executive produce with Hoffman. 20th Century Fox, where Lord and Miller are under a pod deal, is producing with Bento Box Animation.

Batten and Dickson served as co-executive producers on Disenchantment and wrote on Superstore and Instant Mom. They are repped by Paradigm.