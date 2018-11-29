Netflix continues to roll out international scripted series – ordering a Young Wallander adaptation and a French period drama.

The SVOD service has ordered a series based on Henning Mankell’s best-selling Kurt Wallander novels from Yellow Bird UK. The six-part series will feature a British and Swedish cast and will go into production in 2019. It will tell the story of detective Kurt Wallander’s first case.

Erik Barmack, Vice President, Head of International Originals at Netflix, said, “The Wallander novels have sold 40 million copies and been translated into over 40 different languages, while still being true and authentic to the Swedish noir that Mankell helped create. And the series created by Yellow Bird have also been fantastic global and local successes. Netflix is thrilled to continue this tradition and add new layers to the fantastic legacies that Mankell and Yellow Bird have created.”

Separately, it has ordered a French period drama created by Aurélien Molas (Red Creek) and written by Molas and Gaia Guasti. Produced by John Doe Productions, it will be eight episodes of 50 minutes.

The drama is set in 1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin, the future inventor of the world famous guillotine, uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told? The series is due to start production in 2019.

“Aurélien Molas is a very talented and innovative creator whom we are thrilled to be working with on our next French original series” added Barmack. “We are excited to be able to bring to a French and international audience a series inspired by such a defining moment in History.”