Netflix has added six diverse and global perspectives to their forthcoming slate of animated programming. The lineup includes both feature films and original series suited for kids and families.

From the CG of Kris Pearn’s The Willoughbys to the 2D style of Nora Twomey’s My Father’s Dragon, the slate includes a variety of animation styles.

The robust slate of films joins the roster of other previously announced Netflix family animated titles that include Chris Williams’ Jacob and the Sea Beast, Sergio Pablos’ Klaus, Rajiv Chilaka’s Mighty Little Bheem, Josj Wakely’s animated series Motown Magic, Glen Keane’s CG adventure Over the Moon, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion version of Pinocchio, and Wendell & Wild from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele.

Details about the new additions can be read below.

Maya and the Three (2021) is an animated limited series created, written, and directed by Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life, El Tigre). Set in a mythical Mesoamerican inspired world, a warrior princess embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of men and gods. Silvia Olivas (Elena of Avalor) is co-writer and co-executive producer, and Jeff Ranjo (Moana) is head of story.

My Father’s Dragon (2021) is a 2D animated family feature film from director Nora Twomey (The Secret of Kells, The Breadwinner) and written by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur), with story by Meg LeFauve and John Morgan, who are also executive producers. Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures are producing together with Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, The Breadwinner) and Tomm Moore. Based on the Newbery Honored children’s novels by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon tells the story of young run-away Elmer Elevator, who searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated. Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady of Parallel Films will also serve as executive producers alongside Gerry Shirren.

Go! Go! Cory Carson (2019) is an animated preschool series from Kuku Studios in Berkeley, CA executive produced by Alex Woo (Wall•e, Ratatouille), Stanley Moore (Finding Dory, Monster’s University) and Tone Thyne (Wonder Pets!, The Adventures of Napkin Man!). Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics, Go! Go! Cory Carson follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills.

Kid Cosmic (2020) is an animated series in production from Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls, Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends). This is a show about a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero, and when he stumbles across some cosmic stones of power his dreams appear to have come true! Unfortunately, the reality of being a hero vs. the fantasy of being a hero are completely different and this challenge becomes the biggest battle he has to face. The Kid may be the good guy, but he’s really bad at it!

Trash Truck (2020) is an animated series in production from Max Keane (Dear Basketball). Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck. From learning to fly to going to the dentist, there is no adventure too big or too small for these two best friends. Glen Keane (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and Gennie Rim (Dear Basketball) serve as executive producers alongside Max Keane.

The Willoughbys (2020) is a highly stylized CG animated feature film currently in production with BRON Animation in Vancouver from writer/director Kris Pearn (Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2). When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a new and modern family. Based on the book by Newbery Award-winning author, Lois Lowry. Starring Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara and Jane Krakowski.