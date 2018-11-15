Netflix has met its match, so to speak. The streaming service has greenlighted The One, a 10-episode drama series from writer-creator Howard Overman based on the sci-fi novel by John Marrs.

Here’s the logline: The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive.

StudioCanal is the studio, and the series is produced by Urban Myth Films, the company set up by Overman and producers Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy;. The latter two are exec producers of The One.