In the wake of the fires that have been affecting Los Angeles, Netflix announced Sunday that they have decided to cancel the red carpet for the AFI Fest screening of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Deadline has learned. However, the screening will go on as scheduled.

The western written and directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen stars Tim Blake Nelson, Liam Neeson, James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, and Tom Waits. It originally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August and is currently in limited release but will stream wide on Netflix November 16.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is one of three Netflix films — along with Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Susanne Bier’s Bird Box — to get a rare pre-streaming theatrical release for award season. The Coen Brothers’ Western anthology spans a series of distinct tales from the American frontier, weaving a narrative tapestry that tells the story of the Old West.

The film is the second to cancel its red carpet event due to the fires raging through Southern California. Paramount announced Saturday that they canceled the red carpet and after party for Instant Family starring Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg.