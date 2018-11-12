In the wake of the devastating Southern California wildfires, Netflix has canceled its second AFI red carpet for the Sandra Bullock movie Bird Box out of respect to the victims and those battling the tragedy. The screening for the movie will go on as planned at the TCL Chinese Theatre tonight at 7:30PM.

Last night Netflix cancelled the red carpet for the Coen Brothers’ movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Paramount also cancelled their red carpet and after party for the Mark Wahlberg-Rose Byrne movie Instant Family yesterday due to the fires.

Below is a statement from Netflix about the cancellation of Bird Box‘s red carpet tonight.

Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California Wildfires. In light of these tragedies, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI FEST red carpet coverage for BIRD BOX. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted. RED CROSS Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation HUMANE SOCIETY Visit hsvc.org/donate or call 805-646-6505

Directed by Susanne Bier and based on Josh Malerman’s novel, Bird Box follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded and make their way through a dystopian setting along a river. Bullock stars with Tom Hollander, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver and BD Wong. Bird Box will have an exclusive limited theatrical engagement starting Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London. The film will be released globally on Netflix on Dec. 21 and will have an expanded theatrical release in additional theaters in the U.S., Europe and throughout Europe.

It remains to be seen whether other AFI premieres follow suit and cancel their red carpets this week. Tomorrow night, there’s Annapurna’s Nicole Kidman gritty LAPD detective thriller Destroyer. On Wednesday there’s 20th Century Fox’s Widows and Thursday is the closing night movie, Focus Features’ Mary Queen of Scots.