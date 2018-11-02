Netflix and McG have set their fourth collaboration with Tall Girl, a feature which will be directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things).

Written by Sam Wolfson (Andi Mack, Finding Carter), the tone is described as a John Hughes classic. It’s about 16-year-old Jodi who, at more than six feet tall, has to go above and beyond to survive high school while struggling with the constant label of being her school’s tall girl.

All of that changes when she falls for the handsome (and equally tall) foreign exchange student Stig, who gets Jodi’s quirky, best, male friend Dunkleman and his hippie mom as a host family. As a result, Jodi gets embroiled in a surprising love triangle, which helps her realize she’s far more than her insecurities about her height have led her to believe.

Filmmakers are currently in search of tall girls who are 5’10” or taller and between the ages of 13 and 21 years old. Barbara McCarthy is the casting director and submissions can be made via http://www.tallgirlcasting.com between November 5 and November 21.

Wonderland’s McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh are producing the project as filming is slated to begin in January.

Stewart directed the Lifetime movies With This Ring, starring Regina Hall, Jill Scott, and Eve, as well as The 10th Date with Meagan Good. She also served as an exec producer for the 2010 film For Colored Girls, starring Janet Jackson, Thandie Newton, Whoopi Goldberg, Tessa Thompson, and Kerry Washington.

She’s repped by Paradigm and manager Evan Silverberg.