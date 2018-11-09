Netflix used the second night of its See What’s Next: Asia content gathering in Singapore to unveil eight new original films for its India market, including a regional release for Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures’ long-gestating Hotel Mumbai, which the streaming giant has rights to in the South and Southeast Asian territories.

“Hotel Mumbai” Bleecker Street

The film, directed by Anthony Maras and starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher and Jason Isaacs, had been in limbo as part of The Weinstein Company bankruptcy. A 2019 U.S. release date is likely for the movie, which depicts the events of the 2008 terrorist attacks on the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Other films in the works include Firebrand, a Marathi Film directed by Aurna Raje and produced by Priyanka Chopra that follows a successful lawyer (Usha Jadhav), a sexual assault victim, as she tackles difficult family cases while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage.

Netflix’s presentation, which included CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, also gave updates on four Indian original series already announced including revealing the cast of upcoming series Baahubali: Before the Beginning, based on the lucrative film franchise, and Leila, produced by Deepa Mehta. The streaming giant also announced a fifth original series, Typewriter, about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters in Goa.

Here’s the latest on the three already announced series, per Netflix:

— Showed a trailer for Rajma Chawal, a humorous family drama set in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, which is set to release globally on Netflix on November 30, 2018. Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar act in the film, directed by Leena Yadav. — Showed a teaser trailer for Selection Day, a series based on Aravind Adiga’s book. Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Seven Stories Ltd, Selection Day is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players. — Revealed the cast of upcoming series Baahubali: Before the Beginning, with Mrunal Thakur as Sivagami, Rahul Bose as Skandadasa, Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni. — Revealed the cast of Leila, a dystopian fiction series produced by Deepa Mehta, including Huma Qureshi in the title role and Siddharth Suryanarayan.

For the eight movies, again per Netflix: