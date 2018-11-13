Netflix is officially throwing its hat in the singing competition reality series arena with the hip-hop-themed Rhythm & Flow, from John Legend, Jesse Collins and Jeff Gaspin. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. have been tapped to serve as the three main judges and executive produce the show aimed at finding the next breakout hip-hop star.

The 10-episode hourlong multi-city competition series, which had been in development at Netflix for over a year, is set to premiere in fall 2019.

Auditions will begin this fall across the country, including the judges’ hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. In each audition city, established rappers who hail from that city will serve as guest judges.

Jesse Collins executive produces for Jesse Collins Entertainment, along with John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted, Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media, as well as Nikki Boella, Jeff Pollack, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Additional audition information can be found at http://www.RhythmAndFlowAuditions.com.

Launching as a solely scripted series player, Netflix has been rapidly expanding its unscripted footprint, landing its first best series Emmy award in the field this year for the Queer Eye revival. Doing music competition series on streaming platforms is inherently difficult as most shows involve live performances and a chance for viewers to vote.