EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given a green light to The Liberator, a four-part animated World War II drama series based on the book by Alex Kershaw, from writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), A+E Studios, Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne’s Unique Features and School of Humans. It marks A+E Studios’ first series for Netflix as the A+E Networks’ production unit has been branching out.

Netflix

The Liberator will be the first project produced in Trioscope, a new enhanced hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. It allows creators to tell a visually compelling story with rich detail in a way that conveys the human emotion and drama of the serious subject matter.

Grzegorz Jonkajtys (Sin City, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Revenant) developed the Trioscope technology together with School of Humans’ L.C. Crowley. Jonkajtys also will direct all four episodes. While production is yet to begin, sample photos provided (above) give an idea of the series’ visual style.

Created, written and executive produced by Stuart, The Liberator, based on Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe.

The combat drama will follow Sparks and the 157th Infantry Regiment from Oklahoma, a National Guard unit composed primarily of cowboys, Native Americans and Mexican-Americans from the invasion of Italy to the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

The series, originally developed for A+E Studios’ sibling History, is being produced for Netflix by A+E Studios and Unique Features in partnership with Atlanta-based animation studio School of Humans. Stuart executive produces via his Real Folk Productions. Shaye, Lynne and Sarah Victor executive produce for Unique. Crowley, Jonkajtys, Brandon Barr, and Mark Apen executive produce for School of Humans. Barry Jossen exec produces for A+E Studios. Kershaw serves as co-producer.