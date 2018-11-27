Netflix is heading to the police interrogation room with format bending procedural Criminal.

The SVOD service has commissioned the 12-part series from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Wrong Mans producer She’s Out Of My League director Jim Field Smith. The show, which consists of episodes of 45 minutes, is set across four countries – France, Spain, Germany and the UK – with three episodes per country.

Criminal takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is a stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.

Each episode will be produced in local language, written and directed by local talent. Co-creators Kay and Field Smith, whose Idiotlamp Productions will produce, are set as showrunners and will write the UK version.

In France, Spiral and The Returned’s Frederic Mermoud, Nina’s Antonin Martin-Hilbert and Profilage’s Mathieu Missoffe will write; in Germany, Four Blocks and Downfall’s Oliver Hirschbiegel, Das Verschwinden’s Bernd Lange and Blaumacher’s Sebastian Heeg will pen; in Spain, El Día De Mañana’s Mariano Barroso, El Autor’s Alejandro Hernández and Caníbal’s Manuel Martín Cuenca write.

All 12 episodes will film at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid. The company’s first European production hub was unveiled in July.