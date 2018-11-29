Netflix has completed principal photography in India on Dhaka, the action-adventure feature starring Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers).

Filming took place in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will now move to Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand. Production is set to wrap in late February.

Sam Hargrave makes his directorial debut from an original script by Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War). David Harbour (Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Randeep Hooda (Highway), Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur), Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal also star.

The film is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner. Hemsworth will produce for his own shingle Thematic Entertainment. Also producing is Eric Gitter (Atomic Blonde), Patrick Newall (The Old Man & the Gun) and AGBO Film’s Ari Costa will executive produce. Ben Grayson will co-produce for Thematic Entertainment.

Set in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, the film follows a young boy who becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue requires the skills of a mercenary named Tyler Rake.

“I’m honored to be working with a talent like Chris Hemsworth and to continue my collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo, who have been great mentors of mine,” said Hargrave who directed second unit on action films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Atomic Blonde and The Accountant.

“We have a great cast in David Harbour plus Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee, two of the most respected actors on the Indian subcontinent, as well as the extremely talented Golshifteh Farahani,” he continued. “I’m also looking forward to introducing our young star Rudraksh Jaiswal, to audiences worldwide. Netflix has been a great partner in this process and we’re excited to make a film that hopefully speaks to a wide range of audiences – a gritty, character-driven action movie with a lot of heart.”

“India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production,” added the Russo brothers. “The crews, production facilities and cast have been an absolute pleasure to work with.”