Netflix has canceled tonight’s red carpet for Narcos: Mexico due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The screening for the latest installment of the critically praised drug trafficking drama will go on as planned.

“In light of the tragic and escalating wildfires in Los Angeles, we will be canceling tonight’s red carpet for the premiere of Narcos: Mexico. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage your support of one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted,” Netflix said in a statement. It was followed by links to the Red Cross and California Fire Foundation.

This is the third red carpet cancellation by the streaming platform in the wake of the fires. Also canceled earlier this week were red carpets for the the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Susanne Bier’s Bird Box.

Paramount also canceled the Nov. 11 red carpet and after party for comedy Instant Family, and AFI Fest has canceled red carpets ahead of four of its gala screenings, including Steve McQueen-directed Widows and Nicole Kidman’s Destroyer.

Narcos: Mexico premieres November 16 on Netflix.