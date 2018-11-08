Netflix is continuing its originals drive in Asia with a raft of drama series including Chinese-language thriller Triad Princess.

This comes after the SVOD service launched five new anime titles including adaptations of Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon.

The company unveiled 17 new Asian original productions from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea at an event in Singapore and is set to reveal an additional nine projects from India later this week. The announcements were made by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Titles including Thai-language original The Stranded, which follows an 18 year old who survives a devastating tsunami along with thirty-six of his fellow students at an elite private high school on a remote island in the Andaman Sea. Directed by Sophon Sakdaphisit, it is produced by GMM Grammy and H2L Media Group with Executive Producers Ekachai Uekrongtham, Gary Levinsohn, Steven Sims, Billy Hines and Christian Durso.

Shimmers is a drama series about five teenagers at an isolated school in Northern Thailand, who find themselves haunted by the ghosts of their pasts. It is directed by Wisit Sasanatieng and Sittisiri Mongkolsiri.

As well as a second season for Korean drama Kingdom, which launches globally on January 25, Netflix has added Triad Princess, a Taiwenese series that follows Angie, who craves an independent life of her own after growing up in the shadow of her Triad father and becomes an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress. Eugenie Liu and Jasper Liu star with director: Neal Wu. It is produced by MM2 and Goodfilms Workshop.

“Asia is home to the world’s great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer for Netflix. “The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad.”