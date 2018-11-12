EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is getting its first London-based drama boss after snapping up former Sky drama boss Anne Mensah.

Mensah is joining the SVOD service as VP, content, reporting to Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content. She is set to start in 2019.

She joins after Netflix started its investment in UK drama in 2015 with The Crown and now has close to 40 UK-based projects underway between originals and co-productions, with over 20,000 cast, crew and extras working on these projects.

It also produces shows such as Black Mirror and Sex Education out of the UK and has forthcoming scripted projects with the likes of Ricky Gervais, Idris Elba, Julian Fellowes and Katherine Ryan.

“Throughout her career, Anne has celebrated creative freedom, with deep passion for finding and nurturing storytelling you can’t find anywhere else,” said Holland. “The UK has some of the best television in the world and our members love it, both in the UK and around the globe. I’m delighted that Anne is joining our team to lead our continued commitment to and investment in UK talent and programming.”