During their Anime Lineup Presentation event at the Akiba Theatre in Tokyo today, Netflix unveiled their slate of Anime programming for 2019.

The new lineup is an expansion of their successful original Anime programming which includes Devilman Crybaby and B: the Beginning. Netflix announced that they would be revisiting some of the most beloved stories that many Anime fans already know and love, including Ultraman, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.

The news comes after Netflix made their first-ever Asia showcase earlier this month where they announced the addition of Pacific Rim, Altered Carbon, Cagaster of an Insect Cage, Yasuke, and Trese to their anime slate. The slate continues Netflix’s global reach when it comes to original content, telling stories from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea.

Watch the trailers and read the full details of what was presented during today’s Tokyo event.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Debuts April 19, 2019

When a woman in her thirties begins sharing her apartment with a soft toy bear that has decided to take up residence there, she finds that the secret to life is sometimes as simple as relaxing. One of the most popular characters in Japan comes to life in this stop-motion animation series.

Director: Masahito Kobayashi; Writer: Naoko Ogigami; Creative Advisor: Aki Kondo; Production Rights: San-X; Production Company: dwarf studios; Cast: Mikako Tabe

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Debuts Spring 2019

A.D. 2015. Tokyo 3 is under attack by powerful creatures known as the Angels. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is chosen to pilot the Humanoid Decisive Weapon Evangelion — the only way for humanity to fight against the Angels. The battle for the fate of humanity starts now. What exactly are the Angels? What fate awaits the young pilots and humanity itself? In addition to Neon Genesis Evangelion, Evangelion: Death True and The End of Evangelion will also be launching on Netflix.

Director: Hideaki Anno; Planning / Draft: Hideaki Anno; Character Design: Yoshiyuki Sadamoto; Mechanic Design: Ikuto Yamashita, Hideaki Anno; Production Company: Studio Khara; Cast: Megumi Ogata, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura

Ultraman

Debuts April 1, 2019

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

Director: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki; Music: Nobuko Toda, Kazuma Jinnouchi; Production Company: Production I.G, SOLA DIGITAL ARTS; Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, Hideyuki Tanaka

7seeds

Debuts April 2019

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.

Director: Yukio Takahashi; Story Editor: Touko Machida; Character Design: Yoko Satoh; Production Company: GONZO; Cast: Nao Touyama, Jun Fukuyama, Katsuyuki Konishi, Yoko Soumi, Kana Asumi, Akira Ishida, Aoi Yuuki, Kazuhiko Inoue

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

Debuts Summer 2019

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac follows modern-day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knight wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind. Director: Yoshiharu Ashino; Story Editor & Head Writer: Eugene Son; Character Design: Terumi Ishii; Saint Cloth design: Takashi Okazaki; Production Company: Toei Animation