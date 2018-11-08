Netflix is expanding their animation slate with five new anime titles which include gigantic battling robots battling huge monsters, postapocalyptic worlds, and a supernatural criminal underworld. The new slate continues Netflix’s global reach when it comes to original content.

, which expands the world of the two live-action movies of the same name, returns to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jaegers. The original anime series follows two siblings — an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister — who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents. Co-showrunners are Craig Kyle (Thor:Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution). The series comes from Legendary Entertainment (Kong: Skull Island; Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) Set in the same universe as the Netflix-live-action sci-fi series — which is currently in production — Altered Carbon

will explore new elements of the story mythology. The series comes from the animation studio, Anima and will be written by Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) and Tsukasa Kondo. From the animation studio Gonzo (Hellsing, Afro Samurai), Cagaster of an Insect Cage is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive. Koichi Chigira (Last Exile, Full Metal Panic!) directs.

follows a retired ronin who must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate. The series from the animation studio MAPPA will feature the voice of Sorry to Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield as the titular protagonist, which is based on the historical samurai of African origin who fought with Oda Nobunaga. Creator/Director/Executive Producer is LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, Cannon Busters) while the Grammy-nominated Flying Lotus will compose the music and serve as an Executive Producer. Trese is set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings. This anime series is based on the Philippine graphic novel by the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo. Jay Oliva (Wonder Woman, The Legend of Korra) will serve as Executive Producer. Producers are Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.