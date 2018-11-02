NBC has issued a call for submissions for the 2019-20 classes of its scripted directing programs, Female Forward and the Emerging Director Program.

Both pipeline programs are designed to increase diverse representation in episodic directing. Female Forward aims to achieve gender parity in the director’s chair, while the Emerging Director Program focuses on ethnically diverse men and gender non-binary talent.

They are both part of the tent pole initiatives within the NBC Talent Infusion Programs that promotes and encourages people of diverse backgrounds to become the next generation of storytellers.

Finalists for both programs shadow on up on to three episodes of an NBC or NBCU Cable scripted series and are guaranteed an in-season commitment to direct at least one episode of the series they shadow.

The submissions window for both programs is open starting today, Thursday, Nov. 1, and closing Friday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible directors can apply here.

To be eligible for Female Forward, applicants must identify as female, have previous directing experience (although no more than one scripted television directing credit), and legally able to work in the United States.

To be eligible for the Emerging Director Program, applicants must identify as gender non-binary or a man. Submissions requirements for both programs are as follows:

One letter of recommendation from an advocate of the director who is not a talent representative. Letters of nomination will not be accepted from anyone who works for or with talent, specifically managers, agents, publicists and lawyers.