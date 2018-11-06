NBC News has taken the early lead in Best Line Of Midterms Election Night Coverage.

During NBC News’s super-souped-up coverage, New York Times political pundit Jeremy Peters told news veteran Andrea Mitchell, that Republicans went into the day worried about the enthusiasm of Dem voters evidenced by the preponderance of female Dem candidates in the House and Senate.

More recently, Peters explained, over final couple weeks of voting-day walk-up, Republicans “felt the air come out of the balloon a little bit” with the Pittsburgh synagogue slaughter and the bomber who mailed incendiary devices to a multitude of prominent Dem critics of Trump.

“And, even if voters weren’t directly blaming Trump for that, they look at the situation and said to themselves, ‘God, what a crazy world?’” Peters described.

“And, as one Republican strategist said to me, ‘Who is the President of Crazy?’”

With NBC’s midterms More is Better mantra, it stands a good chance of hanging on to that early lead in our unofficial zippiest line derby.

“This very much looks and feels like a presidential election,” Rashida Jones, the SVP specials for NBC News & MSNBC who is exec producing NBC News’ Election Night coverage, told Deadline of today’s coverage plans

She declined to discuss Megyn Kelly’s scrubbing from her front-and-center position for today’s election coverage-palooza, but was happy to discuss other plans, including NBC New’s claim of having more reporters in the field than any other network and focusing, she said, on “the journalism.”

NBC’s Kelly-free coverage tonight will include NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, and Meet the Press moderator/NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd. NBC News’ unflappable chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell. Also contributing through the night, NBC News’ senior correspondent Tom Brokaw who won Best Line Of The Night during the 2014 midterm election coverage:

As part of this midterms’ super-souped up midterm elections coverage, NBC News will tonight light up Rockefeller Plaza and rename it Democracy Plaza, including vote counts and poll results projected against the buildings adjacent to 30 Rock.

Todd and Steve Kornacki will break down races tonight on a brand new Big Board, NBC News.com will feature a new interactive map allowing viewers to create their own predictions maps, among the bells and whistles.