NBC has put in development multi-camera comedy Save the Deli, based on David Sax’s book of the same name, from writer Lauren Bachelis (Single By 30), This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures and 20th Century Fox TV, where DiVide is under a deal.

Written by Bachelis, Save the Deli is a family workplace comedy centering on a 30-year-old woman, who much to the shock of her family, friends and mostly herself, becomes the new owner of her Chicago family deli after her grandfather dies. Naturally, her very opinionated staff and family members make the job unbearable since they all have conflicting ideas of how to save the deli.

In addition to using Sax’s book, published by Houghton Mifflin in 2009, as source material, Save the Deli draws on Bachelis’ personal experiences. Her grandfather owned Mort’s, the Jewish deli in Tarzana.

Bachelis executive produces with Ventimiglia and Cundiff of DiVide.

Bachelis became known as the creator of Hollywood Assistants Tumblr blog, where assistants shared their grievances, illustrating them with snippets from movies and TV shows. She most recently served as a producer on the Netflix series Club De Cuervos. Her TV writing credits include Single by 30, Sing It! and The Haunted Hathaways. She is repped by CAA, Rise Management, and attorney Ryan Nord.

This is DiVide’s second sale to NBC this season. The company also teamed with former Nashville executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin on a music industry drama series, which received a script commitment plus penalty from the network.

Ventimiglia has earned two Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Jack on NBC/20th TV’s praised series This Is Us, which is now in its third season. Ventimiglia is repped by WME, Management 360 and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. DiVide Pictures is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.