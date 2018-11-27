NBC has put in development Prism, a Rashomon-inspired drama from Daniel and Ben Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers Productions, Carol Mendelsohn, Julie Weitz and Universal TV, where Mendelsohn and Weitz are under an overall deal.

Written by Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Prism is a provocative exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different person involved. Driven by an ensemble of complicated and original characters, the Rashomon-inspired show will explore bias in the criminal justice system and let the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz executive produce along with Mendelsohn and Weitz. Universal TV produces in association with We’re Not Brothers and Carol Mendelsohn Prods.

The project is inspired by Rashomon, the 1950 Japanese period psychological thriller directed by Akira Kurosawa. The film uses a plot device that became known as the Rashomon Effect, which involves various characters providing contradictory interpretations of the same incident.

We’re Not Brothers is currently developing an hourlong drama with Lena Dunham for HBO and is collaborating with Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Macro on a feature adaptation of the story of Ryan Wash, an openly gay black debate champion. Ben Barnz is the author of recently released WE: An Adoption and a Memoir. Ben and Daniel Barnz also produced and directed Jennifer Aniston-starrer Cake, and Phoebe in Wonderland, starring Felicity Huffman and Elle Fanning, which also was Daniel Barnz’s directorial debut.