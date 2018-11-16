NBC has put in development Man. Woman. Child., a comedy from writer Vanessa McCarthy (Schooled), Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills (Hot in Cleveland, Grimm), Will Packer Media and Universal TV where Hazy Mills is based.

Written by McCarthy, Man. Woman. Child. centers around a single man in his 30’s who makes the calculated decision to start a family and have a baby via surrogacy. With loads of opinions and judgment from his friends and family, only one young woman – with her unique entrepreneurial goals and financial needs – would be the perfect match for this man and his approach to having a child.

McCarthy executive produces with Hazy Mills’ Hayes and Milliner and Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth via Will Packer Media.

“We are excited to be working with Sean and Todd and their amazing team at Hazy Mills on Man.Woman.Child,” said Packer. “This timely and relevant comedy series will certainly add to their legacy of creating successful hit television shows and connect with today’s audiences.”

McCarthy is currently a co-executive producer and writer on The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled. She previously was a head writer and executive producer for CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. Her other writing credits include Friends, Abby, Modern Family and Hot in Cleveland. She is repped by WME.

Hazy Mills also has comedy Can Can, starring comedian Maysoon Zayid, which is set up at ABC with a script commitment plus penalty, comedy Exes In Law as well as a Grimm spinoff in development at NBC. The company is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Will Packer Media is a production and branded content company focused on TV and digital scripted and unscripted series, branded content as well as short-form entertainment targeting millennial audiences. It was formed last year in partnership with Discovery Communications and Universal Pictures. Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with nine opening at No. 1 at the boxoffice. In TV, the company just started production on new series for OWN Ambitions. Packer is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.