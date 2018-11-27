EXCLUSIVE: Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are the most prolific writers this broadcast developing season, selling a third high-profile project. NBC has given a put pilot commitment to 3,000 Hours, a drama from Cardillo, Keith, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti Prods. is based. The sale gives Berlanti Prods. at least one project with a big commitment at each of the five broadcast networks this season.

Penned by Cardillo and Keith, 3,000 Hours revolves around a group of master’s psychology candidates who embark on the 3,000 clinical hours they must spend in the field with patients to get their degrees — all while balancing their education, friendships and messy personal lives. Along the way, they’ll not only find unique and surprising ways to help their patients, they’ll also learn how to help each other and, ultimately, themselves.

Cardillo and Keith executive produce via their In Good Company production banner alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Prods.’ Ryan Lindenberg serves as producer.

Cardillo and Keith also are writing and executive producing adoption drama The Family Practice, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox, and are co-writing/exec producing with songwriters/screenwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner musical comedy Nobody’s Princess at the CW, produced by Fulwell 73. The duo created Life Sentence, which aired for one season on The CW. They also created the CW’s Significant Mother and served as co-executive producers on Fuller House. They are repped by UTA.

In addition to 3,000 Hours at NBC, Berlanti Prods. has The Secret to a Good Marriage at CBS with a pilot production commitment, Untitled Nkechi Carroll project at ABC and Prodigal Son and Kung Fu at Fox, both with put pilot commitment, and Batwoman at the CW, which has Ruby Rose attached to star. Berlanti is repped by WME.