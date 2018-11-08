The National Association of Television Program Executives, better known as NATPE, has added three execs to its board and confirmed its January conference in Miami will feature the first public remarks by the newly minted co-chairs of NBC Entertainment.

The new board members are Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content at YouTube; Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery; and Brett Hansen, Head of Alternative Television at UTA. Their addition to the board brings it to 35 members.

The annual January NATPE conference, which has been held in Miami every year since 2011, will feature a keynote session with George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy of NBC. They will deliver their first public comments about the state of the network since being promoted to replace Bob Greenblatt earlier this year.

NATPE will run January 22-24 and will be preceded by a special event on January 21 headlined by Tyler Perry. While the show was once a free-spending bonanza of dealmaking and promotion in cities like New Orleans and Las Vegas, revolving around syndication juggernauts, it has made adjustments in light of dramatic changes to the landscape and is now more of a forum for conversation and networking. Despite declines in ratings for many syndicated properties compared to the glory days, this year’s conference will likely see some attention for new syndicated entrants hosted by Kelli Clarkson and Tamron Hall.

The 2019 edition will be more concentrated in the Fontainebleau Hotel on South Beach, a change from its previous tilt toward the neighboring Eden Roc hotel. Conference tracks featuring Wall Street analysts, local TV station executives, OTT players and brand ambassadors are in the works, with confirmed speakers including Mark Kaner, Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution President, and Gerhard Zeiler, President of Turner International.