Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has struck a first-look production deal with Fremantle and has set up her first drama project.

The actress, who recently appeared in Fremantle’s Picnic at Hanging Rock, is working on a slate of drama projects co-developed by the American Gods producer.

Her first series is Vivling, a series based on the life of legendary British actress Vivien Leigh, as first revealed by Deadline in May. The story will follow the highs and lows of the much-loved starlet who conquered Hollywood and give audiences a glimpse into the complex mind of the Gone with the Wind and A Streetcar Named Desire star. The show is being developed in association with ITV-backed Mainstreet Pictures.

Stewart Harcourt, who penned 2016’s Michael Gambon-starrer Churchill’s Secret, has been inked in as a screenwriter. As well as archival material and the films the actor made, the project will additionally draw from Kendra Bean’s 2013 biography, Vivien Leigh: An Intimate Portrait.

It’s been a busy year for Dormer, who starred as Sofia in psychological thriller In Darkness, which she co-wrote. As well as being recently seen on the West End stage in Venus in Fur, she stars in Icon Productions’ adaptation of the Simon Winchester best-seller The Professor and The Madman, starring opposite Mel Gibson and Sean Penn.

Dormer said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Fremantle. Their impressive slate reflects a dedication to the highest quality storytelling and the strength of their reputation internationally.”

Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director for Global Drama added, “Natalie is a true talent both as an actress and producer. Her great ambition and taste for compelling entertaining projects is a perfect mix to add to the Fremantle family. We’re excited to be working with Natalie and to announce further new projects soon.”