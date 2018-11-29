Nat Geo is heading into space to find new stories about the bible in a big-budget documentary fronted by Lost Treasures of the Maya Snake Kings host Albert Lin.

The factual giant has ordered two-part series The Bible From Space (w/t) from All3Media-backed Caravan.

The documentary will reveal the truth behind the biggest stories from the Old Testament with Lin taking a journey through the Holy Lands and looking at the historical events that might lie behind biblical stories such as the Exodus and the parting of the Red Seas as well as the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Lin, who also previously hosted China’s Megatomb Revealed, will travel with a mobile laboratory through the deserts of the Middle East and work with top archaeologists to carry out scientific research, using satellite imagery, multi-spectral analysis, magnetometry, aerial photogrammetry and old-fashioned detective work to find hidden answers.

The Bible From Space will launch on Nat Geo in the U.S. and across over 170 countries in 2019. It will be exec produced by Caravan’s Dinah Lord and Matthew Barrett, series produced by Matthew Thompson and directed by Nigel Walk. For National Geographic, Simon Raikes is Executive Producer, Jules Oldroyd is SVP, International Programming and Geoff Daniels is EVP, Global Unscripted Entertainment

Oldroyd said, “Having had great success in uncovering ancient ruins around the world over the last couple of years, National Geographic is excited to be partnering with Caravan on this series and to have Albert Lin on board a project that will move digital archaeology forward by attempting to reveal the truth of these ancient narratives handed down over countless generations.”

Lord, who founded the indie with Juliet Singer in 2015, added, “Caravan is thrilled to be working with National Geographic to provide its global audience with answers to some of the greatest mysteries of the Bible. Using revolutionary scientific technology alongside expert archaeology, the findings may change our understanding of Biblical stories forever.”

Additionally, the pay-TV broadcaster has taken the global rights, outside of the UK and Ireland, to Caravan-produced feature doc Avenging Evil. The film, which was produced in association with Global Road Entertainment, tells the extraordinary story of a secret organization of Holocaust survivors who were known as the Avengers. The doc was originally produced for Channel 4 in the UK and exec produced by Lord and Barrett and Global Road’s Phil Gurin and Tim Bock. Eli Shibley, Global Road Entertainment’s President of International Distribution and Co-Productions oversaw the worldwide distribution deal with National Geographic.