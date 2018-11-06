EXCLUSIVE: TV writer and producer Nancy Miller is set to pen the script for the feature adaptation of The Shepherd Who Didn’t Run: Father Stanley Rother, Martyr from Oklahoma novel by Maria Ruiz Scaperlanda. Miller will also produce the spiritual thriller with James Presnal (The Bet) and Jonathan de la Luz (Harbinger).

The project is a Film Fluent and Luzworks production, in association with Takashi Entertainment. It centers on the story of Father Stanley Rother’s journey from small-town farm boy, to flunking out of the seminary, to achieving his dream of the priesthood. He volunteered to go to Guatemala, a dangerous assignment in the midst of the bloody civil war waged against the Mayans.

When Stan learned he was marked for death, he was ordered back to Oklahoma, where he talked the Archbishop into sending him right back to Guatemala. He knew he was prey to those hunting him, so he slept and ate at different locations. But he kept living his faith, until he was murdered in 1981. Having died for his faith, Stan was recently named the ﬁrst-ever American born martyr by the Vatican and now stands on the path to sainthood.

Chad R. Reineke will serve as executive producer.

Miller is the creator behind series such as Any Day Now and Saving Grace with Holly Hunter. In addition, she has served as showrunner and executive producer on shows like CSI: Miami, Proﬁler, and The Closer.

Miller is repped by WME.