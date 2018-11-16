Next generation game technology studio Mythical Games has secured $16 Million in its Series-A round. The company builds IPs and a digital ecosystem around player-owned economies, and the new funding will support the company’s first-to-market plans to develop and co-produce a slate of high-end game titles on mobile and PC consoles. The investment was led by Galaxy Digital’s EOS VC Fund, with significant participation from Javelin Venture Partners as well as DDC, Fenbushi, Noris, and OkCoin joining the round.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mythical Games believes future game entertainment will depend on closer ties between players, content creators, brands and developers. The team looks to innovate through providing their proprietary Mythical platform to top developers to help build player-owned economies on popular blockchains initially focused on the EOSIO blockchain. They will also focus on producing new tools for content creators and brands to customize and provide ownership of game assets.

The company was founded earlier this year by its Activision studio heads CEO John Linden and CCO Jamie Jackson with Head of Blockchain Rudy Koch (Senior Producer at Blizzard), and CPO Stephan Cunningham (Director, Global Product Management at Yahoo!). They have all previously led world class development teams for gaming brands including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero Live, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders.

Said Sam Englebardt, Head of Principal Investments for Galaxy: “We launched Galaxy’s EOS VC fund with our partners at Block.one in order to back exceptional founders who have the vision and experience to build EOSIO-enhanced businesses that are highly scalable and capable of transforming consumer understanding and adoption of the blockchain. John, Jamie and the rest of the team at Mythical couldn’t be a better fit; their combination of deep expertise across all aspects of gaming and the blockchain, and their long track record of entrepreneurial success, make us excited to partner with them.”

Added Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital, “We believe that gaming – and specifically players’ interaction with in-game economies and virtual goods – will play a key role in how the masses first discover the true potential of the blockchain. Mythical’s experience building rich and immersive game worlds will be invaluable to this mission.”

Mythical Games will announce its initial game slate soon.