Endemol Shine-owned UK producer Tiger Aspect has hired former BBC comedy exec and Wrong Mans producer Myfanwy Moore to bolster its laughing business.

The move is the first major hire for the company, which makes series including Jack Whitehall’s Bounty Hunters for Sky, since it appointed former BBC Three chief Damian Kavanagh as boss, taking up his position in the new year.

Her first project is Hitmen for Sky, which stars former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel & Sue.

Most recently, Moore was BBC’s Controller of Comedy Production, where she worked across series including the James Corden-fronted comedy, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Upstart Crow, W1A, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, Inside No 9 and the development of This Country and Good Omens.

She will oversee all comedy production for the indie, which is set to close its spin-off comedy label Cave Bear, the comedy label set up by ex-Tiger chief Ben Cavey, following his departure to Netflix. That division will be folded into the wider business and will now be an enlarged team including Creative Director Pippa Brown, Director of Development Arnold Widdowson, and Development Producers Amy Annette, Katie Churchill and David Simpson reporting to Moore.

Richard Johnston, CEO Endemol Shine UK, said, “Think of your favourite comedy show of the past decade and chances are Myf will have had a hand in it. She is so well respected in her field, by talent and broadcasters alike, and her list of credits read like a Who’s Who of British comedy. We are thrilled to have her running Tiger’s new comedy unit, and working alongside Damian, I’m really excited about the next generation of Tiger comedy.”

Moore added, “I’m thrilled to be part of Tiger Aspect and to be working with such a talented team. The company has made many of my favourite comedy shows over the years and I’m looking forward to making some favourites for the future.”