MTV Spring Break is coming back. The youth-focused cable net is reviving another classic franchise as it continues its live-event push. The new Spring Break event will be held March 19-21 at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancún, Mexico with its signature music performances and celebrity guests. For the first time, MTV will also concurrently host alternative Spring Break events for young activists who use their free time to give back. News of the revival comes on the heels of MTV’s acquisition of the SnowGlobe Music Festival.

Spring Break was an annual staple on MTV until 2005. It then moved to MTVU, where it aired until 2014. The event has hosted artists from Lil Wayne to P!nk, along with thousands of young people throughout the Caribbean and American South.

Spring Break is the latest in a recent push of revivals of MTV’s classic shows and brands including Jersey Shore, TRL, The Real World, The Hills and Cribs. It joins MTV’s portfolio of events around the world including MTV Europe Music Awards, which travel to a new city each year, the Millennial Awards in Mexico and Brazil and the Isle of MTV in Malta, among others.

MTV’s expansion of its live events business marks its latest step to diversify and grow beyond cable. In June, MTV launched MTV Studios, which is focused largely on developing and producing reboots, revivals and spin-offs of series from its library of more than 200 young adult titles in addition to new shows, predominantly unscripted. MTV also recently announced a reinvention of Real World for Facebook Watch.