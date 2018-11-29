MTV announced today that it will join forces with award-winning activist and humanitarian Eddie Ndopu and follow his journey as he becomes the first physically disabled person to travel into space.

For Ndopu, this is not just a historical voyage to space. He is leading a campaign to deliver a powerful message to the UN General Assembly on behalf of young people everywhere who have ever felt excluded by society. The news of the yet-to-be-titled project comes ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. Production will begin in 2019.

Ndopu is from South Africa and was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at birth and given a lifespan of five years. His career in advocacy spans over a decade and is a pioneer for rights of disabled young people around the world. MTV will document everything from Ndopu enlisting an aerospace company to facilitate the flight, to his innermost thoughts as he gets closer to lift off, and finally, his celestial journey and message to world leaders.