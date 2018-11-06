It’s the kind of goof that the folks who scream about “fake news” likely will scream about. MSNBC this evening briefly put a graphic onscreen that showed “vote counts” for the Florida gubernatorial race — you know, the one being held tomorrow.

MSNBC screenshot

“Quick clarification here,” a rather embarrassed All In host Chris Hayes told viewers. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.”

And, of course, MSNBC had Democrat Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by 6 percentage points with 99% of the ballots counted.

It’s going to be a long day and night in America — and, to a lesser extent, around the world — on Tuesday, so stick with Deadline for coverage of the key national races along with what’s going on here in California.

That is, except while you’re out casting your vote in one on the most important midterm elections in recent memory.