After MSNBC’s slipped up yesterday and accidentally shared a graphic of Democrat Andrew Gillum leading the GOP’s Ron DeSantis by six-tenths of a percentage, the race for Florida Governor has officially ended, proving that the graphic was, in fact, just a test.

Gillum conceded to DeSantis, who led the Democrat by 1% in one of the tightest races during tonight’s midterms. The Florida governor’s race was one of several key battles in the mid-term elections. It was also a test for the presidency of Donald Trump and the state of the Republican party.

“I still plan to be on the front lines right alongside every single one of you when it comes to standing up for what we believe in,” said Gillum in his concession speech.

Gillum, whose campaign drew the attention of the likes of Barack Obama, who campaigned with him in the final days, was looking to be the first Democratic governor in the state since the late 1990s and the first black governor in the history of Florida.

Monday night, an embarrassed All In host Chris Hayes addressed the aforementioned graphic gaffe: “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.”

As for the Senate race, there is still no call in the Florida senate race.