MSNBC’s Your Business host JJ Ramberg is departing at the end of the year, concluding a 12-year run as anchor of the Sunday morning program, the second-longest running show on the network after Hardball.

Ramberg’s departure was announced today by MSNBC. The show airs Sundays at 7:30 AM ET/PT on the network, spotlighting small business entrepreneurs and their issues. The show began in 2006.

“After more than a decade as a part of MSNBC’s Sunday mornings, Your Business will air its final program at the end of this year,” MSNBC said in a statement. “JJ Ramberg came to MSNBC as an accomplished journalist and entrepreneur who founded GoodShop.com. Since then, JJ and her team have helped elevate small business around the country.”

Ramberg said she was “proud” of the content produced over the last 12 years. “I’m incredibly grateful to MSNBC, American Express and our viewers for giving me and the Your Business team the opportunity to highlight the stories of all the business owners and entrepreneurs across the country.” Your Business is MSNBC’s second-longest-running show, after Hardball.

Ramberg came to MSNBC from CNN. She is a third generation entrepreneur who, along with her brother Ken, founded the site GoodShop.com. Over the years, GoodShop.com has donated millions to organizations ranging from the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society of the United States to local schools, homeless shelters and parks.