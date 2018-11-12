Masterpiece has released the first trailer for Mrs. Wilson starring Ruth Wilson as her grandmother Alison Wilson, in a very personal drama series for Wilson inspired by the memoir of her grandmother.

The drama follows Alison Wilson (Ruth Wilson), who thinks she is happily married until her husband, popular spy novelist Alec Wilson, played by Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), dies and a woman turns up on the doorstep claiming to be Alec’s wife. Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage – and Alec’s love for her – but is instead led into a world of disturbing secrets.

Mrs. Wilson will air on Masterpiece on PBS in 2019.

Mrs. Wilson is a co-production with BBC, written by Anna Symon (Indian Summers). It’s executive produced by Ruth Wilson, Ruth Kenley-Letts (The Casual Vacancy, The Strike Series), Neil Blair (The Strike Series, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them), Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Eaton for Masterpiece. International sales are managed by all3media International.

Watch the trailer above.