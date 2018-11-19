On the heels of the Season 2 finale, AT&T Audience Network has ordered a 10-episode third season of its critically praised drama series Mr. Mercedes, from Sonar Entertainment. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina, on the Stephen King adaptation, with the premiere launching later in the year.

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal) will return for Season 3 to oversee the writer’s room and Jack Bender (Lost, Under the Dome) to direct. In addition to King, Kelley and Bender, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T Audience Network will continue to serve as executive producers.

The second season of Mr. Mercedes took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges was haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible.

“Stephen King breaking story, Brendan Gleeson heading the cast, Jack Bender leading the charge…I’m excited,” said Kelley.

“I am extremely proud of our show,” said Bender, “and I couldn’t be more excited to continue unraveling this story with Stephen King, David E. Kelley and our superlative cast led by Brendan Gleeson.”

Stephen King describes Mr. Mercedes as his first hard-boiled detective tale. The novel was published by Scribner in June 2014 and became an immediate No. 1 New York Times Bestseller upon its release. Shortly after its release, King announced that Mr. Mercedes was the first of a projected trilogy. The second novel, Finders Keepers, was published by Scribner in June 2015, and the third novel, End of Watch, was published by Scribner in June 2016.

“Mr. Mercedes has resonated with such a wide audience, so we’re thrilled to bring it back for a third season for our customers,” said Daniel York, senior executive vice president and chief content officer for AT&T. “David E. Kelley, Jack Bender and Sonar have crafted a series that honors the original work by Stephen King and we can’t wait to see where they take the show in a ‘post-Mr. Mercedes world.’”

“AT&T Audience Network has been a great partner and we are delighted to continue this journey with them,” said Tom Lesinski, CEO, Sonar Entertainment. “We look forward to the new storylines the outstanding creative team will be developing.”