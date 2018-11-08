A new trailer for Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle debuted during Netflix’s slate event in Singapore, along with the release date. The new take on the Rudyard Kipling classic will make its way to theaters in an exclusive limited engagement beginning November 29 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London and then launch globally on Netflix December 7.

Deadline exclusively broke the news that Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the pic from Warner Bros. in July. The new trailer shows a taste of the adventurous CGI-meets-live-action pic directed by and starring Andy Serkis. Joining him is Rohan Chand as the titular Mowgli, a boy who is torn between two worlds that accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. The story follows Mowgli as he tries to find his place in the world: the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.

Chand and Serkis are joined by an all-star cast that includes. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys, and Naomie Harris.