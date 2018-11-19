The Broadway adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! will begin its run on the boards next summer, producers announced, with previews starting June 28 and opening night set for July 25.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) called the show’s home, the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, “the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows.”

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered in 2001. After a splashy Cannes launch, the film version went on to earn eight Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture, and took home two trophies.

Cast members from the production’s run last summer in Boston will transfer to Broadway, including Karen Olivo, a Tony winner for West Side Story and In the Heights, and Aaron Tveit, whose credits include Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal. Also in the cast are Danny Burstein (a six-time Tony nominee), Sahr Ngaujah (Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!’s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher). Its book is by John Logan (Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Kung Fu), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Global Creatures serves as lead producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer.