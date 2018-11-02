Ain’t too proud to beg everyone to check out the trailer for Motown Magic, the song-filled animated series that Netflix launches this month. Featuring more than 50 newly recorded versions of classics made famous by Berry Gordy’s iconic record label, the series is executive produced by Smokey Robinson.

Netflix

The series follows Ben, a wide-eyed 8-year-old with a big heart and an amazing imagination who uses his magic paintbrush to bring the street-art decorating his city, Motown, to life. Each 11-minute episode features a plotline inspired by the themes and characters of a Motown classic by such acts as Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and Robinson. Among the folks performing the new versions are Ne-Yo, Skylar Grey and Trombone Shorty.

“It’s exciting to see these timeless classics reimagined through extraordinary animation and heartfelt stories while still honoring the roots of the music,” says Robinson, the voice behind such timeless tunes as and “The Tracks of My Tears,” “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown.”

Motown Magic hails from Josh Wakely, the man behind the streaming service’s Beatles-inspired Beat Bugs. Netflix starts streaming the new series November 20. Watch above and a featurette below about 11-year-old Zacary James covering the Jackson 5 classic “ABC” as the Motown Magic theme song: