EXCLUSIVE: Morfydd Clark (Love And Friendship) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) have been set to lead cast in Film4 and BFI-backed psychological-thriller Saint Maud, which is now underway in the UK. Protagonist Pictures has boarded world sales on the project, which combines a handful of emerging UK industry.

In writer-director Rose Glass’s feature debut, UK actress Clark plays Maud, a young religious private carer who becomes dangerously fixated with saving the soul of her glamorous patient Amanda (Ehle).

The film marks the debut feature of UK producer Oliver Kassman of Escape Plan Productions, alongside Andrea Cornwell (Suite Francaise). Executive producers are Mary Burke for the BFI Film Fund, and Sam Lavender and Daniel Battsek for Film4. Pic will shoot for five weeks in North London and Scarborough.

Glass graduated from the National Film and Television School in 2014. Her graduation short Room 55 was selected for film festivals including SXSW, Palm Springs and the BFI London Film Festival. Rising UK actress Clark recently wrapped on Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield and has movies Eternal Beauty and Crawl upcoming. BAFTA-nominee Ehle has recently starred in features including Vox Lux, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post and A Quiet Passion.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Rose’s feature debut. We worked with Rose on her Channel 4 horror short and quickly wanted to take her to feature,” said Lavender, Senior Commissioning Executive, Film4. “Her vision for the film is what has brought us all along for the ride and has put chills up our spines from the start. We can’t wait to see her and her terrific cast bring this story to life.”

“We love working with exciting debut filmmakers like Rose Glass and with Saint Maud we are convinced she will deliver an exceptional and unsettling psychological thriller”, added Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop.

Glass is represented by Casarotto Ramsay. Clark is repped by Curtis Brown, UTA and Mosaic. Ehle is repped by Independent and UTA.