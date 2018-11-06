It looked a little tense for a while but then the Tennessee Titans kicked into gear and left the Dallas Cowboys in the dust with a win on on the eve of the most anticipated midterm election in recent history.

Led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Titans broke their recent losing streak to top America’s Team 28-14 on the Cowboys’ home field. The much-needed win also helped put the Volunteer state’s boys back in contention for the AFC South.

And then there was this cherry on top when it was all over:

They didn’t get a ball directly from the winning QB, but, with America perhaps needing to get their head out of politics for a little bit, the NFL and ESPN are likely pretty happy with the way things turned out on Monday night too.

Topping all of Monday’s primetime on both cable and broadcast, last night’s MNF scored an 8.3 metered market result, according to Nielsen. That’s a rare double win for the league and the Disney-owned sports cabler.

For one thing, last night’s MNF is up 5% in the first round of ratings over last week’s New England Patriots’ 25-6 triumph over the Buffalo Bills. Then there’s the fact that last night’s MNF, which peaked with a 9.1 in the 9 – 9:30 PM ET slot, topped last year’s comparable Green Bay v. Detroit gridiron battle of November 6, 2017 by almost 10% in metered market ratings.

That Lions winning game went on to draw 11.09 million viewers with a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. Providing a good indication where things might settle for last night’s game, last week’s MNF ended up with an audience of 10.8 million and a 3.5 rating in the demo.

Now, get out on the democracy field and vote today.