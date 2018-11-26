Amazon Studios has set an all-star cast for Modern Love, its highly-anticipated straight-to-series half-hour romantic comedy anthology based on the popular New York Times column about love and human connection. Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s Eight), Emmy Award winner Tina Fey (30 Rock), Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (Mad Men), Academy Award nominee Dev Patel (Lion), Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out), Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Julia Garner (Ozark), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Gary Carr (The Deuce, Downton Abbey), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom) are all set to appear in the upcoming series.

Modern Love hails from filmmaker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street), who will write, direct, and produce, Storied Media Group, and the New York Times. Over eight standalone episodes, the series will explore love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love.

Additionally, Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce) and Tom Hall (Sensation) will also direct episodes of the anthology series. Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also penned. Hall also wrote his episode and Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, The Hate U Give).

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store. We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty,” said Carney.

Todd Hoffman will executive produce alongside Carney and Trish Hofmann serves as producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times will also serve as executive producers on the series; Modern Love column editor Daniel Jones serves as consulting producer. Modern Love is currently in production in New York.