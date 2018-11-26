The Crown star Kate Phillips is to front Miss Scarlet and The Duke – a British crime drama that marks A+E Networks International’s first moves into international scripted co-productions.

The series, which was created by Grantchester and The Mallorca Files writer Rachael New, follows the first ever-female detective in 19th century London.

It stars Phillips, who plays Venetia Scott in the Netflix royal drama and has also starred in Peaky Blinders and the forthcoming Downton Abbey movie, as Eliza Scarlet. When her father dies, he leaves her penniless in a time where marriage is her only option for financial security. But the headstrong Eliza is determined to find another way and tales over his private detective agency. To operate in this man’s world, she needs a partner, Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, who is also known as The Duke, a drinker, gambler and womanizer. Eliza and Duke strike up a mismatched, fiery relationship and team up to solve crime in 1880’s London.

The project originated with Element 8 Entertainment’s producing team including Patty Ishimoto (Rogue) along with Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp) and Patrick Irwin (The Fall) to exec produce. A+E Networks is currently negotiating deals in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the U.S. with the aim of going into production end of Q1 2019. It comes after the international arm of the U.S. cable giant appointed former Sky Vision exec Moreyba Bidessie as Director of Scripted Development and Sales.

Tulk-Hart said, “A+E Networks International is very excited about Miss Scarlet and The Duke, which has fantastic writing by Rachael New. New’s script drew in Kate Phillips, and we have incredible exec producers signed on – Patty Ishimoto, Todd Berger and Patrick Irwin. This is a thrilling series about which we are very proud, with an incredibly strong female lead, and a captivating storyline.”