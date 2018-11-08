IATSE president Matt Loeb is hailing Tuesday night’s election returns as “a victory for working people all across the country,” saying that “IATSE-supported candidates won in almost every state where we competed.”

One of those winning candidates was Democrat Katie Hill, who unseated Republican Steve Knight in a tight congressional race in Southern California. IATSE’s political action committee contributed $5,000 to her campaign, but it also gave $1,000 to Knight, who conceded the race today.

The vast majority of its PAC’s nearly $450,000 in campaign contributions went to Democrats, but it also gave $2,500 to incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Scott Wallace in the race to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district. It also gave $2,500 to the campaign committee of Bob Goodlatte, the outgoing Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee, who did not seek re-election.

“Last night’s results were a victory for working people all across the country,” Loeb said in a statement. “Worker champions defeated anti-worker governors in Wisconsin and Illinois. We elected labor-endorsed congress members in New York and California. New and returning labor-friendly senators will head to the Senate from Nevada, Pennsylvania and several other states.

“And even where the final result didn’t go our way,” he added, “the hard-fought organizing of IATSE members and allies from across the labor movement made races competitive in places we never thought we had a chance before. This election marks an important beginning to our efforts to return power to the working families of this country, and we will not rest until every IATSE member is represented by people who understand the value of our work and of workers’ rights.”

Among the many Democratic senatorial winners the PAC supported were Dianne Feinstein, Sheldon Whitehouse, Tim Kaine, Ben Cardin, Bob Casey, Martin Heinrich, Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren. Among the Democratic winners it supported in House races were Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Karen Bass, Ted Lieu and Jerry Nadler.