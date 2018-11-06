“Tuesdays are for voting,” Girls boss Lena Dunham declares in the latest election video from HBO in collaboration with Rock the Vote. (See the video bove)

In case you don’t know, today is the day that millions of Americans have an opportunity to conduct their constitutional ability. From coast-to-coast, millions get to determine also get to represents them on the state and national level across the nation, part of the Senate and all of the House of Representatives

Or put it another way, the premium cabler and the 29-year old democracy in action non-profit group are turning up the volume on their previous collaborations..

The September video from Rock The Vote and HBO featuring Dunham, The Deuce‘s Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kumail Nanjiani, Westworld’s Ed Harris, Tony Hale, Jeffrey Wright, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams was intentionally almost awkwardly silent.

That’s not the case in his chatty ad.

Take a look above and see Dunham, Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin, Westworld’s Harris and Wright, Insecure’s Yvonne Orji and Barry’s wonderful Henry Winkler, 2 Dope Queens’ Williams, Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch (who can’t vote in the U.S. as he’s actually Canadian) urge Americans to participate in the life of their country by voting.

Coming off Donald Trump’s appropriation of Game of Thrones’ trademark, the real treat here is George R.R. Martin. The scribe’s “Get out and vote!” is as blunt and as straight forwards as it can get.

“Today, HBO actors want viewers to turn everything off, to stop watching and to go vote,” Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock The Vote says. “It’s a powerful message you don’t typically hear from entertainment companies, but it goes to show how much is at stake in this election and how HBO believes in the power of each and every vote.”

“Voting is one of the most important rights we have as American citizens,” added HBO’s VP of Brand and Product Marketing Jason Mulderig. “Not only are we using our platforms and talent relationships to remind our audience that their collective voices have more impact than our own, we are also curating a collection of our most relevant documentary stories that explore some of the complex issues facing Americans today.”

So vote!