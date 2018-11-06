This is it, America (and Hollywood) — the day we exercise our constitutional right and civic duty and vote in the midterm elections. The cable news networks and their broadcast compatriots will be in full beast mode with wall-to-wall coverage, and Deadline is live blogging the action all night.
The national focus is on three key races: the gubernatorial battles in Florida and Georgia and the U.S. Senate vote in Texas. It’s Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Dem Andrew Gillum in the Sunshine State, in an often racially charged showdown; the Peach State election pits its House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams against Secretary of State Brian Kemp; and in Texas it’s incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz facing U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Two years and a Donald Trump presidency after the stunning result of the 2016 vote, the networks are primed for a long night of returns, punditry and analysis. Even the broadcast nets are in the game this year, which certainly is rare for midterms.
So grab a beverage, turn on your TV or radio and stick with Deadline as it all plays out tonight — that is, assuming you already have one of those little stickers pictured above.
Here is how we at Deadline are seeing the night unfold:
W. Kamau Bell (friend of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast) shows us the right way to watch midterms coverage.
“The blood did go out of my face,” Carville says.
Brian Williams reminiscing with James Carville about this time of day in the 2016 election.
With 28% of TExas precincts reporting, it’s Beto O’Rourke over Ted Cruz by 52-48.
Reportedly…
And yes, they are following Deadline’s live blog.
Meghan McCain points out that Arizona can have the first Democratic Senator since 1976.
With Andrew Gillum still holding a teeny tiny edge in Fla. governor race, FNC’s Martha MacCallum declares the “trend of the evening: Charismatic, appealing candidaets appear to be going fairly well.”
Bret Baier translates: “Democrats recruited well, in other words.”
Switching back to MSNBC for next 20 minutes. They are doing an ancestry.com ad — an obvious trolling of the president.
Of course, it was Eiserhower who signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act in 1956. So we here in SoCal blame/credit him for all those cars that ended their cross-country journeys here and parked for good.
Thanks to an anonymous commenter on deadline.com for this gem:
I saw so many problems at my polling place today, I wouldn’t be surprised if they declared Eisenhower a senator of California.
Couple more minutes on CNN then switching to MSNBC.
Brit Hume on Fox News, per an email we just got from them:
“No president in my memory, maybe ever has ever made himself as much the center of a midterm election as this president has. I remember covering Clinton in ‘94 when he went out and campaigned hard, Barack Obama did the same thing in 2010 to no avail in both cases as it turned out, their parties lost control of the house in those years but this president has done more and been more- has been more about him more than I can ever remember. And we will know something at the end of the voting tonight about whether there is new and unusual factor that we saw a sample of in 2016 that this president with his rallies and the things we didn’t mattered, matter a lot. Will they matter this time? We’ll find out tonight whether going out to these huge rallies, even when he’s not on the ballot, making himself the center of things, is effective for his party or not so much. So just as Chris said, it could end up as a rebuke to him or it could end up as a wash. It doesn’t look at this stage as if it’s going to end up as a big triumph for him.”
My colleague Dominic Patton just posted a story about voter suppression in Georgia (where the secretary of state — who runs the elections — is vying for the governor’s mansion).
#StayInLine Says Common, Ava DuVernay & Hillary Clinton Of Georgia Poll Problems
“Maybe for a change, it’s a night where the polls got it mostly right,” says statistician Nate Silver on ABC.
ABC just started their coverage and they have some fancy graphics. Works for people like me who like pictures.
Jake Tapper: “The Democrats look like they’re on track to have a good night.”
Flip No. 2: NBC News calls Florida’s 27th District for Dem Donna Shalala. Second GOP
seat to flip to Dems tonight.
Third consecutive update in the Florida gov’s race shows Gillum’s lead shrinking. He’s now up by a not-whopping four-tenths of a percentage point.
The Senate’s balance of power as is stands right now:
42 Republican
31 Democrat
27 seats still up for grabs.
Dems need to flip two seats to take back control.
Hey come some projections: Six Dem incumbent senators win including Elizabeth Warren.
5 pm PT is the biggest round of poll closings…
Oh, clutch line from John King just now: “75% reporting in Palm Beach, Florida, at 8 o’clock at night — that’s breaking news in itself, right?”
Per CNN, Magic Number for Dems to take the House is 22 after calling a Virginia race. John King notes that Democrats are leading in 11 of 12 “house pickup opportunities” at the moment.
Oops, misfire on that “breaking news” entry just now…
With 4 percent of precincts reporting, Brian Kemp is leading the Georgia governor’s race by 69.5% to Stacey Abrams’ 30.1%. The latter is the candidate who drew the likes of Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey to rally for her last week.
And Gillum still leading for FLA gov, but the margin is less than before.
and leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom
And with more than half of the precincts reporting, loooongime incumbent Bill Nelson is leading Florida governor Rick Scott in their Senate race by 51.6%-48.4%.
West Virginia, where Trump won by more than 40 points two years ago, sees its incumbent Dem senator clobbering his GOP challenger in early voting.
Oooh, cue the cool “Key Race Alert” fanfare on CNN!
It’s “suburbs vs. rural areas” aka Celebrity Death Match.
I knew Steve Kornacki, Mr. King. Steve Kornacki was a friend of mine. You, sir, are no Steve Kornacki.
John King is Sominex at the big board.
Yes, this is the white GOP guy who warned voters not to “monkey this up” and vote for his black challenger.
With about 2 million votes counted, Andrew Gillum leasds Ron DeSantis 52.1%46.9% in Florida governor race.
OK, it’s been 20 minutes — switching to CNN.
Same guy says, “Let’s see if the blue wave hits a red wall.” Because walls ALWAYS hold back water — amirite, hurricane victims?
https://twitter.com/ACLU/status/1059965989675249664ACLU tweets:
BREAKING: We’re asking the DOJ to investigate Border Patrol’s decision
to hold a “crowd control” exercise on Election Day less than a mile from
the polling location in a historically Latinx community.
Just because Border Patrol ultimately canceled the exercise after
outcry, doesn’t make the decision to do it in the first place okay.
Voter intimidation is illegal and has no place in our elections.
Another pundit notes that McGrath had been leading by 15 points — until the Brett Kavanaugh thing. Then it got nearly even.
Amy McGrath leading by 5.5 percentage points in closely watched House race in the Bluegrass State. FNC’s Bret Baier,: “The fact that she is leading at thios point in that bellwether race in Kentucky could be an indication that Democrats could be having a pretty good night.” Note that he drummed his fingers nervously JUST as he said “Democrats could be …”
FNC’s Martha MacCallum asks former DNC chair Ed Rendell why he thinks Donald Trump will get shellacked tonight, wondering why all the “good news” is not registering with voters. Maybe because it did not register with Trump?
Turnout continues to be heavy around the country. This is good for neither party, both parties, America and democracy.
And by “health care,” it’s likely they don’t mean “protection from the Invading Hordes from the South.”
Exit polling continues to show that health care is the No. 1 issue in the midterms.
Governor and Senate candidates he strongly endorsed there are going to lose by mid-double digits.
Fox News pundit: “Pennsylvania is going to deliver a body blow to President Trump today. his hopes of carrying Pennsylvania in 2020 are gonna be pretty dim after tomorrow morning.”
This just in: Cookie Monster predicting a blue wave.
“President Trump believes he has done everything possible to try to turn out the vote for Republican candidates,” FNC’s John Roberts says. “All that’s left is to watch and see if everything was enough.”
Well put.
By the way, Brit Hume just announced that the rich did not benefit from the big GOP tax cut. In other news, (your joke here).
We’ll see tonight if this guy represents a trend.
It occurred to me, this is the first time I voted in a midterm.#2018Midterms #IVoted pic.twitter.com/nHFnATkKPZ
— Eliza Winkler (@Lasairiona) November 7, 2018
Fox News has two tables of four people each, which works better than the Last Supper-looking table CNN often deploys.
OK, so Brit Hume is talking tax cuts and “who benefits” vs. “who gets what cut.“
Oops, I believed I was just thinking that…
Good thing the election is tonight — I wouldn’t want to miss Southern Culture oin the Skids in OC tomorrow.
From Nicolle Wallace to Chris Wallace.
… or the elephant.
OK, switching to Fox News for a while. Let’s see what “Fair and Balanced” means tonight.
The Big Wall touch screen is failing Kornacki at the moment. Brian Williams responds with, “Any of us who’s ever tried to use an iPad…”
Rick Scott up by 10 percentage points over Florida Gov. Bill Nelson for U.S. Senate, but it’s early (obviously).
Bernie Sanders has won a third term, Fox News Channel just called. Ditto Hillary Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine, who has won another term.
Rethinking “high profile” for Kaine here in 2018…
MSNBC calls Indiana Senate race too close to call but high-profile Dems Bernie Sanders and Tim Kaine are projected winners.
More polls are closing in seconds…
And no, that’s not Robert Hays. Surely you can’t be serious.
This guy was arrested today for threatening to shoot workers at a Pennsylvania polling place. I’m guessing that’s not the only charge he ever faced.
President Trump has the *worst pre-election approval rating in modern history* immediately before his first midterm election via new @CNN poll and Gallup trend:
W Bush 63%
Eisenhower 61%
Kennedy 61%
Nixon 58%
HW Bush 58%
Carter 49%
Obama 46%
Clinton 46%
Reagan 43%
Trump 39%
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 5, 2018
If his MSNBC gig ever dries up, they gotta hire him to cover hurricanes for the Weather Channel.
Beyonce has her choice for her home state of Texas. I wonde if Cruz is crushed.
View this post on Instagram
I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
MSNBC’s Big Board wunderkind Steve Kornacki is on the case, This dude is sumthin’ else.
Please vote if you havern’t already — and be patient.
If anyone had an interesting voting experience today, tell us about it in the comments below. I went to the polling place I’ve been going for the past 13+ years, and a sign said it had bneen moved. After walking about 10 minutes to the right place, my name wasn’t on the first two lists.
I wonder if the Big Pharma and Big Insurance ads will be superseded later by those for the likes of Pepto Bismol and international relocation services.
Which reminds us that many of the most-watched races in the country also have a third-party candidate grabbing single digits. Yes, we remain a democracy — even if it’s dominated by two parties.
This lawsuit could be significant if there’s a runoff, meaning neither candidate gets 50% of the vote.
There’s a late-breaking lawsuit challenging Brian Kemp’s authority over the Georgia voting. He’s the secretary of state there and also runinng for governor. See prevous blog entry.
We are not making this up.
Another polling place was missing a power cord for its lone counting machine.
To wit: Workers arrived at one polling place in Georgia where the landlord FORECLOSED ON THE PROPERTY OVERNIOGHT — leaving voters in that precinct to wonder why, how and what now?
I’ll be switching around the cable nets every 20 minutes or so while my colleagues keep an eye on other channels. On MSNBC to start — where they are talking about either a) cases of voter suppression or 2) cases of just plain moronic behavior.
Chuck Todd on MSNBC this afternoon laid out how the midterms could become a “blue tsunami,” but then he added, “If we still haven’t called the House for the Democrats by about 7 PM Eastern, that’s another ‘watch out’ moment because it could mean it was a much better night for the president and the red team.”
Welcome to Deadline’s live blog of the midterms. We’ll be watching how the networks cover the unfolding drama of a crucial election.
It’s Tuesday, November 6, 2018 — here we go.