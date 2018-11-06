This is it, America (and Hollywood) — the day we exercise our constitutional right and civic duty and vote in the midterm elections. The cable news networks and their broadcast compatriots will be in full beast mode with wall-to-wall coverage, and Deadline is live blogging the action all night.

The national focus is on three key races: the gubernatorial battles in Florida and Georgia and the U.S. Senate vote in Texas. It’s Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Dem Andrew Gillum in the Sunshine State, in an often racially charged showdown; the Peach State election pits its House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams against Secretary of State Brian Kemp; and in Texas it’s incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz facing U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Two years and a Donald Trump presidency after the stunning result of the 2016 vote, the networks are primed for a long night of returns, punditry and analysis. Even the broadcast nets are in the game this year, which certainly is rare for midterms.

