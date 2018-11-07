CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! both saw ratings boosts from their live shows Tuesday keyed to the midterm elections, with Colbert taking top honors head-to-head in Nielsen’s metered markets, and Kimmel claiming victory in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

All the numbers will certainly see adjustments later in the day as start times fluctuated depending on local coverage; in Washington D.C., for example, Kimmel started before Colbert.

Colbert drew a 2.7 rating in the metered markets, topping Kimmel’s 2.3, with both up a few tenths from their nightly averages. In 18-49s, Kimmel, with a little help from Borat, scored a 0.8 rating compared with Colbert’s 0.6. Kimmel’s early rating was his highest how since his post-Oscars special in 2017, and his best metered market showing since June when he aired after the NBA Finals.

NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers also aired live to weigh in on the midterms; his late-night network stablemate, Jimmy Fallon, was preempted Tuesday night. Comedy Central also aired a live episode of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

We’ll update all these ratings numbers when we get them.