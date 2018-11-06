Election Day has dawned, and Hollywood is holding its collective breath to see if the momentum around some of its preferred candidates will be borne out at the polls.

With control of Congress and many state governors’ mansions up for grabs, several individual races have drawn attention, especially in consequential states like Georgia, Texas and Florida. A lot of dollars have flowed into Beto O’Rourke’s challenge to incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas. With interest in the Georgia governor’s race, Oprah Winfrey has been among those knocking on doors trying to make the case for Democrat Stacey Abrams.

One X factor is the weather. Large portions of the eastern U.S. are experiencing storms, with rain and high wind in many spots, and forecasts for mixed rain and snow in the Upper Midwest. Numerous studies have shown that when inclement weather reduces turnout, Republican candidates often benefit. At a rally Monday night in New Jersey, Republican candidate Bob Hugin, who is trying to unseat longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, told the crowd the forecast called for “Republican weather” on Election Day. “This election is about who gets the vote out and who doesn’t,” he said, “and I hope it rains hard tomorrow.”

President Donald Trump, after days of rallies — the last of which featured Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro next to him at the podium — plans to lie low today, with no public appearances set. As long as his Twitter-enabled phone is within reach, of course, he remains on call. Well before noon Washington time he tweeted out endorsements and gripes about media coverage of his rallies.

Below are some of the Election Day thoughts and images being shared by entertainment figures on social media. Be sure to refresh this post throughout the day and night for more midterm elections news…

RBG Voted. And YOU should too. (Spectacular silky pants not required, but they couldn't hurt.) #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/Ws9XfLkEZL — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) November 6, 2018

Go out and vote today. Bring friends. Be a part of the solution. Democracy is not a spectator sport. #GetToThePolls pic.twitter.com/Tgf3iUVNZN — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 6, 2018