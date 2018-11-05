UPDATE: Olivia Munn will step into the hosting role of the first-ever “Telethon For America”, which is part of Michelle Obama’s non-partisan, non-profit campaign “When We All Vote”. The telethon will air on Election Eve…which is tonight!

More stars have been added to the already robust roster of tonight’s comedy-themed event. Pharrell Williams, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Charlize Theron, Scott Rogowsky, Ben Bailey, Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Backstreet Boys, Nikki Glazer, Tom Green, Felipe Esparza, Ashley Benson, Jim Jeffries, Roy Wood Jr, and others will appear on the special which will encourage people to get out the vote on November 6.

PREVIOUS: Launched by Michelle Obama’s non-partisan, non-profit campaign “When We All Vote”, the first-ever “The Telethon For America” is set to air live November 5 on YouTube, Facebook Live, and Comedy Central Online — but this telethon has a goal of raising zero dollars.

Created by comedian-actor Ben Gleib, “The Telethon For America” is the first telethon in history that isn’t looking to raise money. The singular goal of the event is to take pledges to increase voter turnout. The telethon will feature live performances, comedy, music, pre-taped segments, and interaction with a celebrity phone bank who will be calling out to fans and potential voters to ensure they will vote in the midterms on November 6.

Those expected to appear are Amy Schumer, Jim Jefferies, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Ben Gleib, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Alyssa Milano, Jeff Ross, YouTube Stars Lilly Singh & Olga Kay, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, and a whole roster of others.

“The Telethon For America” will air on November 5 at 6 pm PT & 9 pm ET. Executive Producers are Ben Gleib, Neil Mandt, Hannah Linkenhoker, Rick Sorkin and Barry Katz. YouTube, Lyft, and ICM Partners are presenting sponsors. The telethon will be produced by Gleib’s Neurotic Gangster Productions, BC Live, Mandt Bros Productions, Barry Katz Entertainment, and YouTube.